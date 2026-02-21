From ‘Jigris’ to stardom: Krishna Burugula gets identity as a promising talent

The “small film, big success” formula has found a new face in Krishna Burugula. Following the massive OTT success of Jigris, the actor has become one of the most talked-about rising stars in the Telugu film industry. The digital success of Jigris has not only brought him recognition but also positioned him as a promising talent with a distinct identity, rather than a one-film wonder driven purely by luck.

Industry buzz suggests that Krishna Burugula has already heard over 100 story narrations after the success of Jigris, with several notable producers expressing interest in collaborating with him. However, instead of chasing only commercial formulas, Krishna is reportedly focused on carefully selecting scripts that align with his sensibilities and creative vision. His goal is to build a loyal audience base by choosing meaningful, relatable stories and establishing himself as a hero who understands the pulse of the audience, rather than becoming part of the routine mass-market race.

While Jigris received nearly 90 percent positive appreciation for Krishna’s performance, a section of viewers felt his acting leaned towards loudness in certain moments. Taking the feedback constructively, the actor is said to be actively working on refining his craft, aiming for more controlled and mature performances in his upcoming projects.

This phase is being seen as a crucial turning point in Krishna Burugula’s career. With smart decisions, strong script selection, and consistent improvement, he has the potential to carve out a lasting space in Telugu cinema. Reports also suggest that a major project announcement could happen soon, marking the next big step in his rapidly rising journey.