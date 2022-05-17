Encouraging response from AP govt to focus on tourism promotion, says TTAA president

Rebuilding domestic tourism with a focus on Andhra Pradesh after suffering heavily due to the pandemic for about two years has gained fresh momentum with actress RK Roja taking over as Tourism Minister and initiating confidence-building measures under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a fresh impetus to the tourism sector, according to K Vijay Mohan, president, Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA).

Though AP can boast of a 974-km long coastline, the second largest after Gujarat, the tourism potential has not been tapped fully due to a variety of problems. Representatives from the tourism sector including a team from TTAA were invited to a review meeting recently where the Minister, Tourism Principal Secretary Rajat Bhargav and APTDC Chairman A Vara Prasad Reddy accepted the suggestion to declare 2023 as a Year of Visit and promote two Shakti Peethas as part of attracting those interested in religious tourism. Another crucial decision was to showcase Visakhapatnam, a prominent tourist attraction in Andhra Pradesh as a gateway attraction, Vijay Mohan told Bizz Buzz in an exclusive interview

What is the revised strategy in the post-Covid phase to promote Andhra Pradesh as a rendezvous for tourists?

Post-Covid, we all have to think of a new dimension with out of the box ideas to give a fillip to tourism promotion. We have been advocating for a long time that Visakhapatnam, which has excellent beach locations and valleys, has everything to be showcased as a gateway destination to Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This strategy will help tourism grow 10-folds especially inbound tourism. We are in talks with the Government of Odisha on this subject and there are positive indications on prospects of signing an MoU.

What's your opinion on the demand to develop a Buddhist Circuit as both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have several Buddhist stupas and remains all along the coast starting from Dhauli to Barua, Sankaram to Pavuralakonda and Bavikonda in North Coastal Andhra?

There is no second opinion about it as Andhra Pradesh has very important Buddhist sites, which can be promoted as part of a Buddhist Circuit to attract tourists from Japan, China and South East Asian countries. What is required immediately is an initiative to create infrastructure and amenities around these archaeologically significant sites. We need better security to prevent anti-social activities by hooligans and proper display of boards narrating their significance, prayer and meditation halls and proper accommodation and other amenities for the tourists. Already there is a five-day package tour to connect Visakhapatnam, Salihundam, Ramateertham, Ghantasala, Guntupalli, Amravati and Nagarjunakonda.

Is there any progress on your suggestion on exploring the potential of Shakti Peethas?



As you know religious tourism is a potential area to increase revenue and generate job opportunities for locals. If it is promoted, it will certainly bring scores of tourists. We are happy that the State Government recently agreed to showcase two Shakti Peethas in the first phase as per our suggestion. Out of the 18 maha Shakti Peethas in India, AP has peethas at Srisailam, Pithapuram and Draksharamam.

A lot of tourists visit tribal areas in Visakhapatnam and other districts. There is a lot of hype over Lambasingi and Vanjangi near Paderu, which experience below 5 degree celsius temperature nestled with natural splendour during winter and described as Kashmir of AP, have tremendous potential to attract more. However, tourists complain of woefully inadequate facilities. What's your opinion about it?



Creating sufficient infrastructure is a key to promotion of first time tourists as well as repeat tourists. A map has to be created to develop tribal tourism, as this will draw a lot of foreigners to understand how the tribal's managed to preserve their prehistoric rituals, customs and culture even in today's modern world. We have to develop tribal circuits and develop places like Kondiba, plan treks to interior villages like Pirbanda, and create experiences like meeting the Kyui-speaking tribes and create community homestays and create an insight to the real tribal life. We have to facilitate visits to places one might never think of and give them a thrilling experience with relishing tribal cuisine and learn about their exclusive dialect and culture. We need to focus on experiential tourism. For instance, there are a few places where experiential tourism potential can be promoted. Towns like Etikoppaka which is famous for making wooden toys, Uppada which rolls out sarees, Ponduru famous for khaddar and Budithi famous for brass-making.

The travel operators and other stakeholders are also vouching the demand to explore fort tourism. Will you please elaborate?



AP has some very important forts that can be showcased and packaged into a wonderful fort circuit. We need infrastructure and amenities at Chandragiri Fort, The Gooty Fort, Kondaveedu Fort, Kondapalli Fort, Vizianagaram Fort and Bobbili Fort are a few which can be developed into a circuit for history and architecture lovers.

To promote beach tourism, what additional amenities have to be created?



Shacks and private beach zones need to be developed to get more foreigners. To attract overseas tourists, we have to create good quality shacks, allow special private beach zones for foreigners and bring in a new shack policy permitting consumption of alcohol with certain conditions.

How will be the impact of Cruise Terminal being developed by Visakhapatnam Port Authority with support from Sagarmala scheme?



The government of India is building a new cruise terminal. The State government has to start dialogues right now to put Visakhapatnam on the Cruise Map of the World. The terminal will be ready with immigration and other facilities within a year.

As tourism was badly hit during the pandemic, what do you expect from the government for revival?

It is accepted by everyone that tourism was a big casualty because of the pandemic with people prevented from moving out of their towns and cities and curbs imposed on movement of vehicles. We are expecting a stimulus package from the government as many had to shut down their business and failed to pay their loan installments on time. We will be grateful to the government for our long awaited demand to declare the travel sector as an industry considering its contribution to the GDP as well as the employment. We are expecting a favourable response from the AP government. The States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Jammu, Jharkhand, Himachal, Assam and Pondicherry UT have already declared tourism as an Industry. By declaring it as an Industry it will help pep up the sagging morale of those investing in the travel sector.

AP does not have an USP. What has to be done to get it?



We need to create a new image for our State by appointing a celebrity Brand Ambassador. We have to create a new image building for our State tourism and we have to identify a big celebrity and make him the Brand Ambassador for our tourism. We can look at MS Dhoni and hashtag Dhoni's fall in love with Vizag.

What tax incentives are you seeking?



We suggest new regulations in Income Tax with an exemption on spending on domestic tours under 80C and to bring in an exemption up to Rs 50,000 in Income Tax for IT payers under 80C on domestic tours. This will make people spend within the country and also help fall in line with the thought of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who asked Indians to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022.

We suggest a ban on LTC abroad which is being availed by banks & PSU employees. Instead they should be restricted to travel within the country. We need a simplification of GST. On an average, the travel operators are being forced to pay 25 to 30 per cent of their revenue towards GST, Income Tax and other taxes. The authorities should look into this issue.

(K Vijay Mohan was panel speaker for 'Tourism: CX++- A journey to remember' session of Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) organised by Bizz Buzz business e-daily in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on 22, 23 April 2022)