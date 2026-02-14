Enlight AIOps Marks ESDS’s Strategic Push into AI Operations Management

ESDS Software Solution Limited, India’s sovereign cloud and data centre provider, strengthen its offering with Enlight AIOps, a unified AI operations platform designed to help enterprises deploy, manage, monitor, optimise, and govern AI workloads and GPU infrastructure from a single control plane. The platform aims to simplify the operational complexity of AI adoption while enabling enterprises to scale AI projects securely and cost-effectively.

As enterprises increasingly explore AI for business transformation, many organisations face common operational challenges. While AI models demonstrate potential in pilot projects, scaling them to production environments often encounters hurdles such as fragmented tooling, high GPU costs, prolonged onboarding cycles, compliance risks and governance gaps. Enlight AIOps addresses these challenges by providing an integrated platform that unifies the AI lifecycle, from model development through production, enabling enterprises to operationalise AI with minimal additional overhead.

Piyush Somani, Promoter, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS Software Solution Limited said:

"Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology conversation it is a business transformation imperative. With India's AI market expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 35–40% in the coming years, the real question enterprises face today is not whether to adopt AI, but how to translate AI into measurable business outcomes, faster decisions, lower costs, higher revenue, and stronger competitiveness.

At ESDS, our conviction has always been clear, AI must deliver business impact, not remain a technology experiment. This is what sets us apart. We don't simply offer infrastructure or compute we take full ownership of the AI journey for our enterprise customers. From defining the right AI strategy for their specific business metrics, to building, deploying, governing, and continuously optimising AI workloads we aim to deliver it all as a fully managed, outcome-driven engagement.

Enlight AIOps strives to be an embodiment of this philosophy. It is not just a platform,it is the unified command center through which enterprises can operationalize AI across their entire value chain, with built-in compliance, governance, and sovereign data controls.

What makes ESDS unique is that we have built the full stack from sovereign AI infrastructure at scale to the service and solutions layer that sits on top of it. Enterprises don't need to stitch together multiple vendors for compute, platforms, compliance, and expertise. This launch marks a decisive step in how Indian enterprises can adopt AI not as a technology project, but as an engine for business transformation."

Key Challenges in AI Operations

Enterprises looking to implement AI face multiple operational challenges:

Fragmented tools and processes : AI teams often rely on separate tools for GPU infrastructure management, MLOps workflows, monitoring, governance, and cost reporting. This fragmentation slows project timelines and increases operational risk.

High GPU and cloud costs : GPUs, especially high-performance models, are expensive, and inefficient utilization or idle reservations can lead to cost leakage.

Pilot-to-production gap : Many AI initiatives succeed in experimental environments but encounter delays or failures when scaled for production workloads.

Compliance and governance complexity : Enterprises, particularly in regulated sectors, require audit-ready logs, role-based access controls, approvals, and strict data residency adherence.

Operational overhead: Managing GPU clusters, orchestrating training and inference workloads, and monitoring performance metrics often require multiple dashboards and significant manual intervention.

These challenges collectively increase the total cost of AI, slow time-to-value, and create operational risk, leading many organizations to hesitate or limit their AI deployments.

Enlight AIOps: A Unified Approach

Enlight AIOps is designed as a single control plane that integrates GPU infrastructure management, MLOps workflows, monitoring, governance, and cost management. The platform supports on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments, giving enterprises the flexibility to manage AI workloads from their own data centers or ESDS’s sovereign cloud infrastructure.

The platform enables enterprises to:

Onboard GPU clusters seamlessly : Import existing Kubernetes GPU clusters and discover capacity for immediate use.

Deploy AI workloads efficiently : Pre-configured templates allow deployment of training jobs, inference services, and notebooks/dev environments without manual intervention.

Monitor performance and utilization : Real-time dashboards provide insights into GPU health, workload performance, allocation, memory usage, power consumption, and job-level telemetry.

Govern and secure operations : Multi-tenant architecture, role-based access control (RBAC), approvals, and audit logs ensure compliance with regulatory and internal governance requirements.

Track GPU usage and costs: Showback and chargeback visibility helps organizations monitor GPU-hours by project, team, or workload, ensuring predictable costs.

The platform supports multi-tenant GPU orchestration, automated provisioning, and real-time monitoring across NVIDIA HGX H100/H200/B200/B300 GPUs, ensuring scalability from a single cluster to fleets exceeding 8,000 GPUs.

Sovereign and Compliant AI Operations

ESDS aims to embed principles of sovereignty, scalability, and security into Enlight AIOps. The platform is hosted in Tier III certified data centers and the Government Community Cloud, meeting data residency requirements and compliance standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, DPDPA, and other government mandates.

“Our sovereign cloud approach ensures that critical data never leaves India,” said “Organizations can innovate with AI confidently, knowing that compliance, security, and operational control are built-in.”

Komal Somani, Whole-time Director, CMO and CHRO ESDS Software Solution Limited. said:

“Our engagement with enterprises across industries revealed a consistent pattern, AI ambition is high but operational friction slows real impact. Teams are investing in models yet struggling with fragmented infrastructure, rising GPU costs, governance pressures and delayed production rollouts.

Enlight AIOps is our answer to this gap. It brings structure, simplicity and accountability to AI operations through a unified platform approach. By integrating orchestration, monitoring, governance and cost visibility into one control plane, we are enabling organizations to move from experimentation to sustained AI-driven outcomes.

We believe innovation is not about adding complexity it is about removing it. Enlight AIOps reflects our commitment to building solutions that make AI more accessible, measurable, and enterprise-ready.”

Pilot and Early Access Program

To facilitate adoption, ESDS is offering a 14-day pilot program. Enterprises can onboard AI workload,deploy training and inference workloads, enable dashboards and alerts, and also generate GPU-hour showback reports to measure utilization and efficiency.

The pilot aims to provide organizations with clear success criteria, demonstrating the benefits of unified AI operations before a full-scale deployment.





Thought Leadership and Future Roadmap

Enlight AIOps is part of ESDS’s broader Unified AI Platform, which provides a single control plane for the entire AI lifecycle, including MLOps, GPU provisioning, monitoring, and governance.

Future enhancements planned for Enlight AIOps include: