Equity indices open in green amid mixed cues

Highlights

Equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday after both European and US markets closed in green.

Equity indices opened on a positive note on Thursday after both European and US markets closed in green.

At 9.16 am, NSE Nifty was up by 23 points or 0.13 per cent at 18235.30, while BSE Sensex was up by 105.84 or 0.17 per cent at 61255.88.

Power Grid, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Wipro, M&M, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

