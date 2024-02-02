Live
ESAF Small Finance Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Life sign deal
Kochi: In a move towards enhancing the financial solutions available to customers, ESAF Small Finance Bank on Friday announced a bancassurance partnership with Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.
ESAF is a small finance bank headquartered in Thrissur while Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Group of India, and Tokio Marine Holdings of Japan.
ESAF Small Finance Bank MD and CEO K. Paul Thomas said that by extending the reach of life insurance to underserved communities, they are taking a significant step towards inclusive financial security.
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance MD & CEO Sumit Rai said the new collaboration will improve their customer understanding in the region to bring innovative and relevant insurance solutions. The aim of this partnership is to widen the accessibility of innovative life insurance products, capitalising on ESAF Small Finance Bank’s strong presence across rural markets in India.