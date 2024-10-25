Essar Group appoints Manu Kapoor as Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs

Mumbai : Essar Group on Friday announced the appointment of Manu Kapoor as its Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs.

Kapoor brings over three decades of specialised experience working with corporations, governments, public sector agencies, and industry groups. He is an established leader with a successful career of managing corporations' reputations and brands across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, Russia, CIS, Eastern Europe, Baltics & Asia. He carries an in-depth knowledge of the geo-political landscape across the globe.

Commenting on his appointment Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital, said: "We are delighted to welcome Manu Kapoor to the Essar family. As Group Chief of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, Manu will be responsible for building and maintaining strategic relationships with key stakeholders, including businesses, government bodies, regulators, media, and policymakers. These are exciting times for Essar, and we look forward to his valuable contributions in driving our company."

"Essar is strengthening its global presence in energy transition, green steel, digitisation, technology, and innovation. It’s an incredible opportunity to collaborate with industry experts and contribute to the economic growth of India while making a global impact. I look forward to being part of Essar’s ongoing success," Kapoor said.