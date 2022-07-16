Exhibitors report 30% higher biz at HGH India

Hyderabad: HGH India concluded its 11th edition at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, with an all-time high business reported by over 70 per cent of the exhibitors.

Number of trade buyers across all four categories i.e. home textiles, home décor, houseware and gifts too exceeded all previous editions, making a total of 37,260 visitors to HGH India 2022. Coming for sourcing from over 560 cities and towns, they clearly established the growing demand for high quality and branded home products even in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns of India.

Most of the exhibitors reported a 25-30 per cent growth in the business as compared to previous editions which is a clear sign of markets becoming better. The growing demand for home products shows the pandemic effects are wearing off at the retail level.

Arun Roongta, MD, HGH India, said: "There is a visible spike in the penetration of the market which is getting deeper and wider. In these B towns, consumption of high quality home products is going up. Prosperity in the Indian economy with a growth rate of 7-8 per cent seems to be real and widely spread & is no longer restricted to the urban markets and the metro cities alone."