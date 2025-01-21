Explore New Destinations Vienna and Iloilo City as Scoot Launches its Latest Direct Flights

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), today announced the launch of direct flight services to Vienna in Austria and Iloilo City in the Philippines, providing travellers accessibility to even more destinations at great value.

Three times weekly flights to Vienna will begin on 3 June 2025 on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which has the capacity for 329 passengers in two cabin classes. Flights to Iloilo City will commence on 14 April 2025 on the 112-seater Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at an initial frequency of twice weekly, progressively increasing to four times weekly from June 2025.

Vienna, which is dubbed the City of Music, is famous as the birthplace of classical music legends like Mozart and Strauss, making it a dream destination for cultural enthusiasts. The city enchants travellers with its majestic architectural charm, rich heritage and timeless artistic allure. Its central location makes it an excellent gateway to explore Eastern Europe and an ideal starting point for multi-city European adventures on scenic road trips. Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, is just 50 kilometres away from Vienna Airport, while Budapest, Hungary and major cities in Czechia, Croatia, and Slovenia are all within a three-hour drive.

Nestled in the heart of the Philippine archipelago, Iloilo City is a lively haven known for its stunning Spanish-era churches and one of the largest religious festivals in the Philippines, the Dinagyang Festival. This bustling city offers a perfect mix of cultural charm and hidden gems waiting to be discovered, making it an attractive escapade for a quick recharge.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Scoot said, “We remain committed to expanding our network and connecting travellers to new destinations around the world at a great value. As the only airline offering direct flights between Singapore and Vienna, we are thrilled to introduce this new service from June, just in time for the holidays. With the launch of direct flights to Iloilo City, we also hope to inspire our customers to explore more cities within South East Asia and embark on new travel experiences.”

Flights to Vienna and Iloilo City will be available for booking from today, via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and progressively through other channels. One-way Economy Class fares start at just INR 11,740 from Chennai to Iloilo City and INR 13,648 from Amritsar to Iloilo City. For travel to Vienna, fares begin at INR 30,320.91 from Chennai and INR 32,283.91 from Amritsar in Economy Class. ScootPlus fares for Vienna begin at INR 70,482.07 from Chennai and INR 72,410.07 from Amritsar. All fares are inclusive of taxes.

In addition to these new destinations, Scoot will adjust its network to better match capacity to demand and optimise aircraft deployment. This includes the suspension of operations to Berlin and Jinan after their last flights on 28 March and 28 February respectively.

Scoot will be progressively reaching out to affected customers with existing bookings made directly with Scoot, to provide the necessary assistance to rebook or refund, where applicable. For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance.

Flight schedules are subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes. For more information on flight schedules, please refer to Annex A.

Images of Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Embraer E190-E2 aircraft can be found here.

Annex A

All flight timings listed are in the respective local time zones.

Vienna – From 3 June 2025 Flight Number Route Departure Arrival Frequency TR708 Singapore – Vienna 0300hrs 1010hrs Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday TR709 Vienna – Singapore 1125hrs 0450hrs +1 Iloilo City – From 14 April 2025 Flight number Route Departure Arrival Frequency TR374 Singapore – Iloilo City 0200hrs 0535hrs Monday, Wednesday, Friday*, Sunday*





*Commencing June 2025