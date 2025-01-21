Live
- JEE Mains Begins Tomorrow: Two Sessions Daily Until January 30
- Kaleshwaram Commission to Question Agency Firms Over the Next Three Days in Hyderabad
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Secures Key Deal with Unilever at World Economic Forum
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Private Rocket Manufacturing Unit by Skyroot Aerospace
- Two School Students from Telangana won the Performer Award at Grand National Finals of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024
- Hyundai Motor India Limited commits to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by localizing over 1,200 key components and EV battery-packs
- One Point One Solutions signs term sheet to acquire US based healthcare company for $45 Million
- HDFC Life Announces Corporate Agency Tie-up With CARS24 Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Joju George’s Pani becomes a sensation on Sony LIV, ranks #2 on Google Trends
- Lexus India ‘Makes Luxury Personal’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Just In
Explore New Destinations Vienna and Iloilo City as Scoot Launches its Latest Direct Flights
- Flights to Vienna will commence on 3 June 2025, and will be operated on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
- Flights to Iloilo City will commence on 14 April 2025 and will be operated on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft
Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), today announced the launch of direct flight services to Vienna in Austria and Iloilo City in the Philippines, providing travellers accessibility to even more destinations at great value.
Three times weekly flights to Vienna will begin on 3 June 2025 on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which has the capacity for 329 passengers in two cabin classes. Flights to Iloilo City will commence on 14 April 2025 on the 112-seater Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at an initial frequency of twice weekly, progressively increasing to four times weekly from June 2025.
Vienna, which is dubbed the City of Music, is famous as the birthplace of classical music legends like Mozart and Strauss, making it a dream destination for cultural enthusiasts. The city enchants travellers with its majestic architectural charm, rich heritage and timeless artistic allure. Its central location makes it an excellent gateway to explore Eastern Europe and an ideal starting point for multi-city European adventures on scenic road trips. Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, is just 50 kilometres away from Vienna Airport, while Budapest, Hungary and major cities in Czechia, Croatia, and Slovenia are all within a three-hour drive.
Nestled in the heart of the Philippine archipelago, Iloilo City is a lively haven known for its stunning Spanish-era churches and one of the largest religious festivals in the Philippines, the Dinagyang Festival. This bustling city offers a perfect mix of cultural charm and hidden gems waiting to be discovered, making it an attractive escapade for a quick recharge.
Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Scoot said, “We remain committed to expanding our network and connecting travellers to new destinations around the world at a great value. As the only airline offering direct flights between Singapore and Vienna, we are thrilled to introduce this new service from June, just in time for the holidays. With the launch of direct flights to Iloilo City, we also hope to inspire our customers to explore more cities within South East Asia and embark on new travel experiences.”
Flights to Vienna and Iloilo City will be available for booking from today, via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and progressively through other channels. One-way Economy Class fares start at just INR 11,740 from Chennai to Iloilo City and INR 13,648 from Amritsar to Iloilo City. For travel to Vienna, fares begin at INR 30,320.91 from Chennai and INR 32,283.91 from Amritsar in Economy Class. ScootPlus fares for Vienna begin at INR 70,482.07 from Chennai and INR 72,410.07 from Amritsar. All fares are inclusive of taxes.
In addition to these new destinations, Scoot will adjust its network to better match capacity to demand and optimise aircraft deployment. This includes the suspension of operations to Berlin and Jinan after their last flights on 28 March and 28 February respectively.
Scoot will be progressively reaching out to affected customers with existing bookings made directly with Scoot, to provide the necessary assistance to rebook or refund, where applicable. For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance.
Flight schedules are subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes. For more information on flight schedules, please refer to Annex A.
Images of Scoot’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Embraer E190-E2 aircraft can be found here.
Annex A
All flight timings listed are in the respective local time zones.
Vienna – From 3 June 2025
Flight Number
Route
Departure
Arrival
Frequency
TR708
Singapore – Vienna
0300hrs
1010hrs
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
TR709
Vienna – Singapore
1125hrs
0450hrs +1
Iloilo City – From 14 April 2025
Flight number
Route
Departure
Arrival
Frequency
TR374
Singapore – Iloilo City
0200hrs
0535hrs
Monday, Wednesday, Friday*, Sunday*
*Commencing June 2025