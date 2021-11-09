EXPO2020 Dubai-India Pavilion: TS to showcase startup success

Hyderabad: Telangana will showcase the success and capabilities of its startups and women entrepreneurs from November 9 to 12 at the India Pavilion of EXPO2020 Dubai.

The State has lined up a host of events and meetings for sharing the business opportunities through innovative ideas, products, and services that the business and startup ecosystem of the State can offer to the global investors.

A 17-member business delegation of The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), chamber member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry (FICCI), led by the chamber's president and MD, Creamline Dairy Products, K Bhasker Reddy, will explore potential business tie-ups through these meetings and events. "The Centre has set an ambitious target of $ 400 billion exports for 2021-22 and FTCCI aims at facilitating and supporting the ecosystem. The governments across the world have captured the flourishing startup community and we are of the view that there could be huge synergies going forward between UAE and India and other countries," said Reddy.

Anil Agarwal, Sr V-P, FTCCI and MD of Jeevaka Industries, Meela Jayadev, V-P, FTCCI and MD, Sudhakar Irrigation Systems, Gautam Chand Jain, CMD, Pokarana Ltd are part of the business delegation.

The members of the delegation will meet Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides holding meetings with members of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC). The delegation will also attend the India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) business meet and India-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia meet. It will also hold interactive meetings with several groups aimed at promoting trade and investments.

Among the 14 stratups, which will showcase their innovative capabilities, five have been founded by the women entrepreneurs, and are from diverse sectors, including healthcare, edutech, drones, prop tech, fintech, agritech, electric vehicles and apparel. These startups will pitch in the 'Elevate' session, which is an event that India Pavilion has designed to attract investors and will allow them to display their innovations to look for potential investors. The participating startups will also learn more about the latest sectoral trends, and the events will also include best practice workshops for startups and fireside chats with business leaders.