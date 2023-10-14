Exports fall 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September

New Delhi: Exports contracted by 2.6 per cent to $34.47 billion in September even as the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrows to $19.37 billion during the month under review, according to the government data released on Friday.

Easing commodity prices helped in cutting down the country's import bill by 15 per cent to $53.84 billion in September, the 10thconsecutive month of decline. During April-September this fiscal, exports contracted by 8.77 per cent to $211.4 billion. Imports during the six-month period fell by 12.23 per cent to $326.98 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $115.58 billion.

Briefing media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the September figures are reflecting that ‘green shoots’ are visible at exports front despite global challenges.

