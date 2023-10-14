  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Exports fall 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September

Exports fall 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Exports contracted by 2.6 per cent to $34.47 billion in September even as the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrows to $19.37 billion...

New Delhi: Exports contracted by 2.6 per cent to $34.47 billion in September even as the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrows to $19.37 billion during the month under review, according to the government data released on Friday.

Easing commodity prices helped in cutting down the country's import bill by 15 per cent to $53.84 billion in September, the 10thconsecutive month of decline. During April-September this fiscal, exports contracted by 8.77 per cent to $211.4 billion. Imports during the six-month period fell by 12.23 per cent to $326.98 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $115.58 billion.

Briefing media on the trade data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that the September figures are reflecting that ‘green shoots’ are visible at exports front despite global challenges.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X