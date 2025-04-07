ExxonMobil celebrates 100 years of Mobil Delvac™ Lubricants

This year, the Mobil Delvac™ brand celebrates its 100 anniversary, marking a century of innovation in diesel engine lubrication. The Mobil Delvac™ brand is globally recognized for continually pushing the limits of engine performance and endurance.

Honoring a Century of Excellence

To commemorate this milestone, and to honor the generations of customers and employees who have consistently set new standards for excellence, the Mobil Delvac™ team will highlight the most significant stories from the brand’s history throughout the year. These stories will showcase Mobil Delvac™ customers who redefined possibilities, fleets that connected the world, engineers who developed groundbreaking formulas, and many others.

“Mobil Delvac™ products are engineered for reliability, delivering performance everyday—just like the customers who depend on them", said Charlene Pereira, Marketing Director – Lubricants (South Asia Pacific) at ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited

“With a 100-year legacy, Mobil Delvac™ celebrates this milestone as a testament to its industry leadership. This achievement inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and driving advancements to ensure industries continue moving forward efficiently for years to come.”

A Legacy of Innovation

The anniversary celebration will honor the rich history of the Mobil Delvac™ brand. Established in 1925, DELVAC stands for “Diesel Engine Lubricant by Vacuum Oil.” Initially created to support the emerging diesel industry, the brand demonstrated remarkable resilience against global challenges, eventually becoming the gold standard across multiple industries.

Throughout the century, Mobil Delvac™ teams have made diesel technology indispensable worldwide. They enhanced cargo truck reliability for efficient material flow, improved machine resilience in harsh climates, and developed lubricant analysis programs for better operational planning.

Looking Ahead

As the world evolves, Mobil Delvac™ remains at the forefront of innovation and excellence. The expansion of global highway systems and rising consumer demands have highlighted the diesel engine’s endurance and all-weather performance. Emissions regulations led to the development of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technology, which in turn spurred the creation of new lubricants and enhanced the efficiency of internal combustion engines.

“For over a century, we have led industry innovation, providing the performance and protection to keep moving forward.” said Ankush Khanna, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited. “Mobil Delvac™ continues this legacy with well-formulated oils that meet or exceed industry and OEM specifications, helping safeguard engines and heavy-duty equipment. We remain committed to developing customized solutions that push the boundaries of efficiency and durability in India’s evolving commercial vehicle landscape.”

The Mobil Delvac™ team’s anniversary celebration will spotlight these advancements and more, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility.

About the Mobil Delvac™ Brand

With a century of experience and innovation, the Mobil DelvacTM brand is a recognized leader in advanced heavy-duty lubricants. Trusted by innovators and disruptors alike, Mobil DelvacTM products keep equipment running at peak condition, extend oil drain intervals, and reduce costs through lower lubricant consumption and labor expenses.