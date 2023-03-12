FABA holding virtual workshop on drug discovery from March 13  

Hyderabad: Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) is organising Drug Discovery and Development (DDD), a virtual workshop will be organized by the successfully for the fourth time in collaboration with the Science Gurus, a US-based nonprofit organization, and the University of Hyderabad, for 21 days from March 13 to April 2, 2023. This workshop is supported by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), World Trade Center Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam, Suven Pharma and Hetero Pharma.

Prof E Premkumar Reddy, Director, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, is chief guest for workshop in which prominent speakers from India, the US and Europe participate and speak on breakthrough advances in the field of drug discovery and development during each session of the workshop. Dr Radha Rangarajan, Director, CSIR-CDRI will be the chief guest for valedictory session.

Prof P Reddanna, Executive President, FABA, said: "The workshop will be emphasizing on the topics of i) Discovery: target identification, and validation, including molecular modeling and drug design, ii) Pre-clinical Development: focusing drugmetabolism, PK & PD studies, iii) Development: Drug manufacturing, process development, and formulation, iv) Clinical Development: Phase I to IV studies, including Regulatory Affairs, v)The Next Frontier: Emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Data sciences, personalized medicine, and drug repurposing".

FABA as part of FABA Academy in continuing education programme is delighted to bring this wide-ranging workshop filled with enriching content to provide an opportunity for the participants to learn different aspects of the drug discovery and development process, Prof P Reddanna said.

The participants will also have the opportunity to learn from the experience of the success stories of biotech and pharma startups.

The workshop participants include undergraduate students, postgraduates, research and postdoctoral scholars, and research scientists from universities, research institutions, and pharma/biotech industries across India, Bangladesh, Israel, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Iran. Participants will have opportunities to present and discuss case studies and interact with the experts.