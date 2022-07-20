Fabience plans new mfg unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fabience, which provides modular furniture solutions, announced its plans to expand its capacity by setting up a new manufacturing unit in the medical devices park near Hyderabad.

The new facility, which will manufacture modular furniture, will be set up on a four-acre area with a built-up space of 1.5 lakh square feet with the latest European equipment. It also plans to expand the product range and foray into the B2B segment to service the growing requirement for custom modular kitchens and wardrobes in India.

TR Venu Gopal, Managing Director,Fabience, said: "Fabience is driven with transparency, execution, and delivery as its core values and to validate this level of transparency. The customers can pay a visit to our factory to witness first-hand processes from start as raw materials to finish product for their order. This helped us gain trust and build our business through referrals".

Our current expansion is targeted to help bridge this gap in the high-end modular kitchens and wardrobes space with a tech-enabled, process-driven, high-quality service for the industry. We would like to leverage our extensive knowledge and understanding to expand our operations from the present B2C module to become the key provider for innovative modular kitchens and wardrobes solutions to the B2B space in India and overseas, he added.