Fanly App Launched in Hyderabad to Unite Indian Badminton Community

Hyderabad: In a landmark move for Indian sports, Fanly—a revolutionary social engagement app aimed at connecting the entire Indian badminton ecosystem—was officially launched in Hyderabad. The Fanly app was unveiled by Padma Bhushan and Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Pullela Gopichand along with Sridevi Sira, VP -The Smart Bridge & former Skills Lead at NASSCOM and Co-founders – Fanly at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, ISB Road, Gachibowli.

Fanly's new initiative, Badminton India, aims to bring together top national players, rising talents, and fans onto a single digital platform, fostering a more engaged and interactive badminton community.

Speaking at the launch event, Pullela Gopichand emphasized the need for such a platform: Badminton in India has seen incredible growth, but what we lacked was a space where the entire community could come together. Fanly bridges that gap and opens up new avenues for players and fans to connect meaningfully."

One of the founders of the Fanly app added, “Badminton is one of the fastest-growing sports in India, and yet there hasn’t been a digital space that truly connects the community—until now. With Fanly’s Badminton India, we’re giving fans unprecedented access to the sport and its stars, while empowering players to grow their personal fanbases.” Whether you're a national-level player, a school athlete, or just someone who loves the game, Fanly’s Badminton India is your new home. Available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Fanly is built to reshape how fans interact with sports and entertainment personalities

Fanly is a next-generation fan engagement platform that redefines how stars connect with their followers. It empowers celebrities to build safe, authentic communities while giving fans exclusive access to their favorites. In contrast to chaotic and impersonal social media, Fanly offers a secure, AI-powered space focused on positivity, control, and meaningful connection, he added.

Kanuri Vamshidhar -Treasurer and U.V.N Babu Protocol Joint Secretary of Badminton Association of Telangana, Supriya Devgun -Badminton Gurukul founder, Bronze Medalist, BWF World Senior Badminton Championship were also present.

