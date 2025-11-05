Festive cheer: Bajaj Finance loan disbursals jump 27%

Bajaj Finance Ltd., India’s largest private non-bank lender and a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, recorded a sharp rise in consumer loan disbursals during the 2025 festive season, reflecting buoyant consumer sentiment and the positive impact of recent tax reforms.

Between September 22 and October 26, 2025, the company disbursed around 63 lakh loans, marking a 27 per cent increase in volume and a 29 per cent rise in value compared to the same period last year. During this period, Bajaj Finance also acquired 23 lakh new customers, of which 52 per cent were new-to-credit, underscoring its contribution to financial inclusion across India.

Commenting on the festive performance, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman of Bajaj Finance, said, “The government’s next-generation GST reforms and changes in personal income tax have provided a strong boost to India’s consumption-led growth. By making everyday products more affordable, these measures have empowered millions of middle- and lower-income families to spend with confidence during the festive season.”

He added that the trend is not limited to volume growth but also points toward premiumization, with consumers upgrading to better-quality products. “Over half of our new customers this season are first-time borrowers entering the formal credit ecosystem. With our digital platforms and on-ground presence at over 239,000 distribution points across 4,200 locations nationwide, we continue to deepen financial inclusion and power the rise of the Indian consumer,” Bajaj said.

The company also noted a 6 per cent reduction in the average ticket size of loans, aided by lower GST rates on televisions and air-conditioners, which have enabled consumers to upgrade to higher-end models. Notably, financing for televisions with 40-inch and above screens accounted for 71 per cent of total TV loans, up from 67 per cent last year.