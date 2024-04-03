Fevikwik rolls out new products

Hyderabad: Fevikwik, a brand of instant adhesive solutions, from the house of Pidilite Industries Limited, announced the launch of new products, Fevikwik Precision Pro, Fevikwik Gel, Fevikwik Advanced and Fevikwik Craft.

The launch of new products aims to revolutionise the repair experience for consumers across diverse use cases. Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director Designate, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, “Over the past two decades, Fevikwik has been a market leader in the instant adhesives space.

We are committed to meeting ever evolving consumer needs across various repair occasions. Our new variants, developed through extensive insights, aim to redefine customer experience”.

Each variant is tailored to specific needs, offering superior performance, and enhancing the overall repair experience while maintaining the strong adhesion feature across the line-up. Our vision is to continuously exceed expectations and set new industry benchmarks, he added.

