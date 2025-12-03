Ficci sees India’s 2025 GDP growth at 7%

New Delhi: India is "in a sweet spot" to sustain growth, and the GDP is expected to expand by over 7 per cent this financial year on the back of strong macro fundamentals and ongoing reforms, new FICCI President Anant Goenka said on Tuesday.

Goenka also said that the chamber's focus for the coming year would be to increase the share of the manufacturing sector in the GDP from its current 15-17 per cent to 20-25 per cent levels over time. To make sure that happens, the chamber has outlined priorities such as increasing R&D spending from 0.7 per cent to over one per cent of GDP; strengthening industry-academia partnerships, supporting the government's efforts to further promote ease of doing business, trade and supply chain security, and enhancing manufacturing excellence which includes focus on quality, women in the workforce, and adopting sustainable practices.

"I think GDP should be 7 plus kind of level (during 2025-26). After all the changes that have happened with respect to the income tax slab, GST changes, and labour code changes, I think that with the reforms coming in, the macros of India are looking very strong," he told PTI in an interview.

Challenges at the trade front too will be resolved in a "very" short period of time, he said, adding, "so to that extent, we're in a sweet spot. Private investment capex is also something which is ready for a change."

As capacity utilisation rises, greenfield investments by industry will also pick up, he said. India's economy grew at a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent - the fastest pace in six quarters - in July-September, as front-loading of production ahead of GST rates cut boosted consumption that helped offset the impact of steep US tariffs. The 8.2 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which follows a 7.8 per cent expansion in the preceding April-June quarter, helped India retain the title of the world's fastest growing major economy, according to official data released on Friday.

The expansion, which was more than China's 4.8 per cent, was driven by higher public investments, services demand, industrial output and firm consumption, besides statistical effects of a low base (the economy grew at a below-average 5.6 per cent in the same quarter last fiscal).