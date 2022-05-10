Flipkart to empower women SHGs, artisans, weavers in TS

Hyderabad: India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart signed a Terms of Understanding (ToU) with – Aarunya, a project that helps women gain financial independence – to onboard women artisans, weavers and handicraft makers from Telangana. Through Flipkart Samarth, it empowers rural communities to promote their products pan-India on its e-commerce platform. The ToU was signed here on Monday in the presence of KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana. He said, "We are focussed on deepening our commitments towards the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State and helping their growth."

"Partnership with Flipkart Samarth provides a great platform for capacity-building, enhancing and impacting rural livelihoods, especially for women. These partnerships will be instrumental in driving the commercial and social development in the State by creating inclusive growth," he added. Rajneesh Kumar SVP & Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Flipkart Group, said: "Our deeper engagement with local Indian businesses and MSMEs has enabled us to understand their challenges and needs better and help them become prosperous. With this partnership, we aim to uplift and empower women-led businesses in their growth ambition in Telangana."

Aarunya, the brand name for Narayanpet's famous handlooms and handicrafts, is a project initiated amidst Covid-19 to help local women sell their specialised products. The project, which started with a team of 10 women, is now organising a full-fledged campaign to train other women on how to make Kalamkari and black paintings.

Aarunya has secured funding from NABARD to conduct these training sessions. This partnership between Flipkart and Aarunya will enable the local artisans, handicraft makers from the region to market their hallmark products such as Kalankari, black paintings, fig jam and clay jewelry to millions of customers across India and help them attain financial independence.

Launched in 2019, Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative that aims to help skilled artisan communities set up their business on its marketplace in an efficient, transparent and cost-effective manner. It currently supports over a million artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India and is working towards bringing more such sellers onto the platform.