Flipkart Wholesale brings new deals for B2B members

Hyderabad: Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, announced the kick-start of 'Munafe ki Parade' a Republic Day Special deal event for its B2B members. The company said it aims to increase the profits and savings of its members through deals on a selection of products during the offer period. The event will be live from January 19 - 26, 2023, across Flipkart Wholesale's physical stores and online channels.

Flipkart stated that the focus of this event is on offering profits and significant savings. This national event has been curated with various offers and deals, including '74 Republic Deals,' 'Brand Bill Busters,' and more for walk-in and online members, especially those residing in tier II cities, it added.

L N Koteshwar, Business Head, Flipkart Wholesale, said, "As we gear up for the 74th Republic Day, we are delighted to launch this special event with the theme Munafe ki Parade for our members who will benefit in their business and enjoy increased savings."

The endeavour, Koteshwar said, is to further the company's vision to provide value and empower small merchants in the country who are critical to the growth of our economy. "As part of our core commitment, we will continue to bring such events that will enable our members to extend value to their end consumers and scale their businesses while accelerating profits," he added.