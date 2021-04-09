Flipkart’s Best Price starts discount offers

Vijayawada : Flipkart Wholesale, digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart, has kick started 'Online Shopping Dhamaka Month' for members of its cash-and-carry business 'Best Price' till April 30, 2021.

Members of Best Price cash-and-carry business can order online through the Best Price app and website and avail up to 15 per cent savings on daily essentials as well as free delivery on orders across a wide selection of products.

"E-commerce has emerged as a safe and convenient means of purchase, and the online shopping dhamaka month is a great opportunity for small retailers, kiranas and O&I shoppers to boost sales and profitability.

Our top priority is the growth and prosperity of small kiranas across the country, with utmost focus on their safety," said Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale.