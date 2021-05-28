FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 43rd GST Council meeting through video conferencing today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting through video conferencing in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur will also attend the meeting.



Besides, Mr Thakur, Finance Ministers of all the States and Union Territories and senior officers from Union Government and the States will also participate in the meeting.



Informing about the meeting on Twitter, the Ministry of Finance tweeted, "Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the 43rd GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi."

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will chair the 43rd GST Council meeting via video conferencing at 11 AM in New Delhi tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by MOS Shri. @ianuragthakur besides Finance Ministers of States & UTs and Senior officers from Union Government & States. pic.twitter.com/eQUnjCqGE7 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 27, 2021

It is expected that the Finance Minister would touch upon every possible reason and provide solutions to bring the economy back on track, which has moved out of gear since the country was hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The council is likely to take bold steps related to tax waivers on medical supplies and related equipment, whose prices have increased surprisingly since the second wave struck the country. The prices of products, essential amid COVID-19, like hand sanitisers, face masks, PPE kits, temperature scanners and oximeter have increased a lot.

