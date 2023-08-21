Live
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
- KCR to contest from two Assembly segments - Gajwel and Kamareddy
- World Senior Citizen Day 2023 Challenges and Opportunities
Just In
Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On August-21-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.93 Rs. 86.43 Euro Rs. 91.38 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.93
|Rs. 86.43
|Euro
|Rs. 91.38
|Rs. 94.10
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.85
|Rs. 23.53
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.40
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.85
|Rs. 110.03
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.74
|Rs. 55.33
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.03
|Rs. 63.87
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.43
|Rs. 98.27
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.87
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.58
|Rs. 4.80
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.82
|Rs. 11.35
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.61
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.64
|Rs. 51.60
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.36
|Rs. 22.81
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.73
|Rs. 8.04
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.82
|Rs. 63.66
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.11
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.87
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS