- Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ teaser to be out on this date
- Actor Srikanth applauds upcoming Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition
- India's Internet economy to reach $1 tn by 2030: Report
- AP govt. holds a conference in Agriculture exports, says its aim is to increase farmers income
- JP Nadda Make A Count Of Changes Came In Country Since BJP Came To Power
- Chandrababu gets a grand welcome at NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad
- ‘Flash’ creating tension in ‘Adipurush’ makers
- Heavy weight torpedo of Indian Navy engages an underwater target
- Extension of Suburban Rail Project to Mysore, Gauribidanur, Kolar: MB Patil
- Deloitte India launches Generative AI practice to pioneer transformative solutions for businesses and communities
Following are foreign exchange rates on June - 06-2023
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.43
|Rs. 85.90
|Euro
|Rs. 89.35
|Rs. 92.00
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.71
|Rs. 23.38
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.57
|British Pound
|Rs. 103.74
|Rs. 106.82
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.57
|Rs. 57.22
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.21
|Rs. 64.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.06
|Rs. 94.79
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.59
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.52
|Rs. 4.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.74
|Rs. 11.27
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.68
|Rs. 0.68
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.77
|Rs. 52.78
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.21
|Rs. 22.67
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.78
|Rs. 8.09
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.86
|Rs. 63.69
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.21
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.15
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
