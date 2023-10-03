Live
- Seerat Kapoor to be seen in Telugu series ‘Save The Tigers 2’
- Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ 2nd Single ‘Gaaju Bomma’ to be out on Oct 6th
- 107 MPs and MLAs in India have declared cases of 'hate speech' against them: report
- Lightning may not strike on Venus as previously thought: Study
- Vedanta split does not address debt: CreditSights
- A glimpse of India': Rahul shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur
- Students perform namaz during school program, Gujarat government orders probe following protest
- Meta purged over 19 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in August
- What happened on October 4 in History
- Dengue alarm in Bengal, PIL at Calcutta HC seeking court intervention
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on october-03-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.01 Rs. 86.51 Euro Rs. 88.08 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.01
|Rs. 86.51
|Euro
|Rs. 88.08
|Rs. 90.70
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.87
|Rs. 23.55
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.29
|Rs. 2.43
|British Pound
|Rs. 101.56
|Rs. 104.57
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.15
|Rs. 54.73
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.34
|Rs. 63.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 91.33
|Rs. 94.04
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.40
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.54
|Rs. 4.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.83
|Rs. 11.36
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.64
|Rs. 0.64
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.69
|Rs. 51.65
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.37
|Rs. 22.82
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.69
|Rs. 7.99
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.19
|Rs. 63.01
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.86
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.90
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
