Following are foreign exchange rates on September-19-2023
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.10 Rs. 86.60 Euro Rs. 89.90 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.10
|Rs. 86.60
|Euro
|Rs. 89.90
|Rs. 92.57
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.90
|Rs. 23.58
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.36
|Rs. 2.50
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.18
|Rs. 107.27
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.20
|Rs. 55.81
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.48
|Rs. 64.33
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.77
|Rs. 96.55
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.66
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.83
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.87
|Rs. 11.40
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.50
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.89
|Rs. 51.87
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.40
|Rs. 22.85
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.64
|Rs. 7.93
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.64
|Rs. 63.47
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.98
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.92
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
