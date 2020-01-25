Food Corporation of India appoints new member
Highlights
He will remain in this position for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The ministry issued the orders on January 22.
Hyderabad: Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has appointed Naveen K Tadipala, who hails from Guntur, as a member of the Consultative Committee of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the South Zone-1(Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala) with immediate effect. He will remain in this position for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The ministry issued the orders on January 22.
