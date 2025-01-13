Live
Just In
FPIs offload Rs 22,194 cr in Jan amid weak earnings
Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs22,194 crore from Indian equities this month, driven by expectations of a weak earnings season, a steady rise in the US dollar, and concerns over tariff war during Donald Trump's presidency.
New Delhi: Foreign investors have withdrawn Rs22,194 crore from Indian equities this month, driven by expectations of a weak earnings season, a steady rise in the US dollar, and concerns over tariff war during Donald Trump's presidency. This came following an investment of Rs15,446 crore in the month of December, data with the depositories showed.
Foreign investors have scaled back their investments in Indian equities significantly amid global and domestic headwinds. “This exodus of foreign money from the Indian markets could be attributed to multitude of factors, such as expectation of yet another weak earning season, concerns over the tariff war under Trump's presidency, slowdown in GDP growth, still high inflation numbers and uncertainty over the commencement of the interest cut in India,” Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.