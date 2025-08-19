Frederique Constant Brings Back the Classics Vintage Rally Healey in Dual Iconic Editions

In 2025, the highly anticipated Vintage Rally Healey line – released only once every two years – makes its return not with one, but two distinct models. This unprecedented offering responds to a demand that has remained strong for over 20 years. Collectors continue to appreciate the nod to Healey, a reference to one of the most iconic small racing cars – a quintessentially British exception that has delighted gentleman drivers since 1952. Each model offers unique features: The first edition is more compact at 36 mm, includes a date function on a Healey blue dial, inspired by the metallic blue colour of the Austin-Healey 3000 MKII BM7. The second adds a chronograph housed in a 42 mm case – both of the latter models are limited to 1,888 pieces each.

Three Letters, Three Digits: NOJ393. This was the registration number of the legendary Austin-Healey 100S, purchased in 1969 by an enthusiast of the iconic car. It was born of a collaboration between the Austin Motor Company and driver Donald Healey, who was also its designer. The result was a spirited, sleek machine – truly one of a kind. One of the few remaining original models was the famous NOJ393. With its flawless lines – both fluid and taut – and British racing green livery, it became a classic. And since 2004, Frederique Constant has partnered with the legendary British brand to translate the car’s perfection into the world of watchmaking.

To maintain its tradition of exclusive vintages, Frederique Constant has, of course, retained limited editions. The first of these, produced in 1,888 pieces, features a 36 mm steel case with three hands and a date window – the seconds hand is red, a hallmark of all 2025 models, highlighting their sporty character. As tradition dictates, the caseback is solid and engraved with the silhouette of the Healey.

The dial showcases one of the flagship colours of 2025: Healey blue, inspired by the metallic blue colour of the Austin-Healey 3000 MKII BM7. Frederique Constant has chosen a sunburst finish to reflect the light towards the luminous applied indexes, complemented by a large “12” at twelve o’clock. As with each model, the dial bears the logos of its two proud parents: “Frederique Constant Genève” and “Healey”, in navy blue to match the flange.

The second limited edition, also capped at 1,888 pieces and mounted on a navy blue calfskin strap with contrast stitching, expresses a more assertively sporty identity. Its chronograph is housed in a 42 mm steel case with an open caseback. The watch is dual by nature: two colours (Healey blue dial, navy blue flange), two counters (small seconds at 9 o’clock, 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock), and two pushers.