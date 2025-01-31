Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Felicitates Winners of ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’

Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils awarded the winners of the ‘Go for Freedom Gold Offer 2024’ bumper draw for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. One winner from each state received a 50-gram gold coin, while two winners from each state won 10-gram gold coins. Actor Tanikella Bharani presented the awards. The festive campaign, spanning five states, saw 5,500 daily winners of 1-gram gold coins. P Chandrashekara Reddy and Chetan Pimpalkhute expressed gratitude to participants. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, rich in vitamins A, D, and E, continues to promote healthy cooking while rewarding its loyal customers.