From Rs 31,000 on Roses to Rs 4.3 Lakh on iPhones: How Hyderabad Instamarted 2025
Unpacking Hyderabad’s year of fast, consistent and aspiration-led quick commerce
From everyday essentials to headline-making splurges, Hyderabad’s quick-commerce story in 2025 was defined by both frequency and scale. According to the How India Instamarted 2025 report, the city clocked some of its most consistent daily ordering patterns while also recording one of the year’s biggest single carts — ₹4.3 lakh spent on three iPhone 17 Pros in one order. One Hyderabadi splurged nearly ₹31,000 on roses alone this Valentine’s Day, while another spent ₹1.92 lakh on soft drinks on a go."Quick commerce in India has moved beyond just convenience. It’s not just a service, but a part of the modern Indian lifestyle. What started as last-minute top-ups and impulse buys now includes planned purchases and even big-ticket spending, from daily essentials to premium treats. Instamart is proving to be a trusted partner for everything people need, whether it’s urgent, indulgent, or just part of their routine, all delivered with the speed and reliability they expect from us." – Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy
Hyderabad’s Big Spends, Smart Buys & Category Surges
In 2025, Hyderabad paired discipline with aspiration, emerging as one of Instamart’s strongest cities for high-value carts and category expansion.
· Premium purchases: Apple products and 24K gold coins ranked among the city’s highest-value buys
· Late-night cravings across top cities were led by masala-flavoured chips, a pattern also reflected in Hyderabad’s night orders
· Fastest-growing category: Electronics & appliances surged by ~90%
· Beyond groceries: A growing mix of electronics, lifestyle accessories and everyday essentials shaped Hyderabad’s evolving quick-commerce behaviour
Meanwhile, the rest of India in 2025 wasn’t just shopping; it was optimising everyday life with Instamart. Milk emerged as the country’s #1 essential, with India ordering 4+ packets of milk per second; enough to fill 26,000 Olympic-sized pools. India also shopped big with a user in Hyderabad who placed the single largest cart of the year at ₹4.3 lakh, checking out with three iPhone 17 Pros.