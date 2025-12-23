From Rs 31,000 on Roses to Rs 4.3 Lakh on iPhones: How Hyderabad Instamarted 2025





Hyderabad’s Big Spends, Smart Buys & Category Surges

In 2025, Hyderabad paired discipline with aspiration, emerging as one of Instamart’s strongest cities for high-value carts and category expansion.

· Premium purchases: Apple products and 24K gold coins ranked among the city’s highest-value buys

· Late-night cravings across top cities were led by masala-flavoured chips, a pattern also reflected in Hyderabad’s night orders

· Fastest-growing category: Electronics & appliances surged by ~90%

· Beyond groceries: A growing mix of electronics, lifestyle accessories and everyday essentials shaped Hyderabad’s evolving quick-commerce behaviour