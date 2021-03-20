FTCCI to help MSMEs access global markets

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) aims to pave the way for Indian MSMEs to access global markets. It has partnered for the purpose with SAP to bring the Global Bharat Program to its members. With this initiative, FTCCI members will get access to the global marketplace, support in skilling their workforce to increase their readiness and relevance in an evolving environment and commence on their digital transformation journey with SAP.

With the Global Bharat Program, FTCCI members can access SAP Ariba Discovery network, register themselves as suppliers for free, get sales enquiries and sell their products worldwide.

Additionally, FTCCI members will also have the opportunity to digitally upskill their workforce through SAP India's Code Unnati by accessing more than 240 courses on Digital Financial, Soft Skills, Productivity Technologies etc. These will be available through an application for people to access via their android smartphone devices, helping them adapt to the new working environments.

"Our purpose of collaborating with SAP and bringing in a Global Bharat program for our members is to find a solid footing during these unprecedented times," said RamkanthInani, President, FTCCI. He further believes that this initiative will empower Indian MSMEs to take their business to the global level.