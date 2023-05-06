FTCCI to organise HR Conclave today

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is organising HR Conclave in the city today (May 6, 2023).

The theme of the conclave is ‘Empowering organisational effectiveness covering people management, high performance, industrial relations and effective future leaders”.

Prabir Jha, Founder & CEO of Prabir Jha People Advisory, Mumbai will deliver a keynote address during the event. The other speakers include Israel Inbaraj, Head-HR Compliance, Adani Group, Ahmedabad. He will speak on achieving organisational effectiveness through sound industrial relations.

