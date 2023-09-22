Live
Funds raised through equity shoot up 42.7% in August
Mumbai: Funds mobilised through equity issuance shot up by 42.7 per cent in August 2023 compared to July, while the amount raised through debt issuance fell by 10 per cent over the same period.
Equity issuance raised Rs 15,698 crore in August 2023 up from Rs 11,000 crore in July 2023, while debt issuance raised Rs 48,836 crore down from Rs 54,269 crore a month ago, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Bulletin released on Friday.
Funds raised through IPOs jumped by close to 42 per cent to Rs 5,124 crore in August from Rs 3,610 crore in July, while those on the mainboard rose by 46.3 per cent to Rs 4,646 crore from Rs 3,175 crore in the preceding month.
The monthly bulletin also stated that in August, the Nifty and Sensex fell by 2.5 per cent month-on-month while the market capitalisation of NSE and BSE rose marginally by 0.8 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively.
The average P/E ratios of S&P BSE Sensex decreased to 23.9 and that of Nifty 50 to 22.4 in August compared to July levels.