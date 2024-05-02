Anantapur: Electrifying campaign reaches feverish pitch

Anantapur : Both the ruling YSRCP and NDA parties are busy with their high-profile campaigns, each claiming to be the next ruler of the State. Road shows, door-to-door interactions, public meetings, bus yatras, caste communities meetings, jatara by cultural troupes, minorities meetings etc became part of election campaign by all political parties, besides interactions with intellectuals.

Un-nerved by the Opposition's electrifying campaigning with confidence of bouncing back to power, the YSRCP is also 100% positive of capturing power for the second time. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare schemes for all sections of people will reward them on May 13, with all people voting for the ruling party, opines Anantapur sitting MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy.



But, TDP leader and former Minister Paritala Sunitha says that people are vexed with the wicked and demonic rule of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and they are eager to pronounce their historic verdict on YSRCP rule.



Former Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy, during his campaigns in support of his daughter-in-law Palle Sindhura's candidature, says that May 13 will be the 'dooms day' for YSRCP. It will also be the dawn of a new era to be unleashed by the NDA rule in the State, he adds.



INDIA alliance of Congress, CPI and CPM are vociferously attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him as the dictatorial PM of all times in independent India.

CPI leader Rama Krishna termed 2024 elections as the last democratic elections and that the battle is between people and PM and not between India alliance and NDA.

While TDP leaders in the district have waged an all-out war on the ruling party and claiming to bounce back to power, the YSRCP leaders and contesting candidates are ignoring the tall claims of TDP leaders, strongly believing that their welfare schemes would act like a magic wand and bring them back to power.



On the other hand, TDP has taken 2024 elections as a 'do or die' battle and that many things are at stake for them and for the state. So, they are pulling all strings and leaving no stone unturned in the electoral battle.



With just nine days left for the curtains to fall on public campaigning, the contesting candidates are racing against time connecting with people and in the process, they are giving second preference for interactions with media personnel.

