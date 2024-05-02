Legal Action Against Serum Institute Over Covishield Side Effects: Families Seek Recourse Amidst Vaccine Safety Concerns

The families of individuals who allegedly suffered adverse reactions to the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), have initiated legal proceedings against the SII. This action follows AstraZeneca's acknowledgment in a UK court that its vaccine could cause rare side effects, particularly blood clotting coupled with low platelet count. The revelation has cast a shadow over the safety of Covishield, which has been widely administered in India and globally as part of COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.



**Case of Venugopalan Govindan's Daughter:**

One such case involves Venugopalan Govindan, whose daughter Karunya passed away in July 2021 after receiving the Covishield vaccine. Despite the family's claims, a national committee established by the government cited insufficient evidence to link Karunya's death directly to the vaccine. Nevertheless, Govindan has filed a writ petition seeking compensation and the appointment of an independent medical board to investigate his daughter's death.

**Impact of AstraZeneca's Admission:**

AstraZeneca's admission in court documents regarding the potential rare side effect of blood clotting has triggered further scrutiny and legal action. This admission has prompted concerns among individuals who have received the Covishield vaccine, especially in light of reports of adverse reactions.

**Additional Cases Highlighted:**

The plight of another family, the Omtris, has also come to light. Their daughter, Rithaika Sri Omtri, an 18-year-old student pursuing architecture, passed away after developing severe complications within a week of receiving the Covishield vaccine. An MRI scan revealed multiple blood clots and a hemorrhage in her brain. Subsequent investigation through RTI revealed that her death was attributed to "thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome," deemed a vaccine-related reaction.

**Legal Ramifications and Global Context:**

The lawsuit initiated by Jamie Scott, who suffered permanent brain injury after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, underscores the legal ramifications and global concerns surrounding vaccine safety. Notably, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is no longer administered in the UK due to safety concerns, despite its demonstrated effectiveness against COVID-19. The emergence of rare side effects has prompted regulatory scrutiny and legal action, raising questions about the balance between vaccine benefits and potential risks.

**Conclusion:**

The legal action against the Serum Institute of India highlights the growing challenges surrounding vaccine safety and accountability in the context of the Covishield vaccine. As families seek recourse for alleged adverse reactions, the debate over vaccine safety continues, emphasizing the need for comprehensive investigation, transparency, and measures to address concerns and ensure public trust in vaccination programs.