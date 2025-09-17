Galaxy A06 5G to Start at INR 9899 as Samsung Announces Exciting Limited-Period Deal Ahead of Festive Season

Samsung today announced a never-before-seen price on the Galaxy A06 5G smartphone ahead of the festive season. Starting today, Galaxy A06 5G will be available at just INR 9899 as part of a limited-period offer.

This deal provides the perfect opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade from a feature phone or a 4G smartphone to Galaxy A06 5G, which provides a complete 5G experience at an affordable price. Additionally, consumers purchasing Galaxy A06 5G will get Samsung 25W travel adapter worth INR 1399 at just INR 299, as a part of the festive deal. Consumers seeking enhanced affordability can own the smartphone for just INR 909 per month.

The festive deal on Galaxy A06 5G reflects Samsung’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering millions of consumers with a complete 5G experience. As the most affordable Galaxy A series 5G smartphone, Galaxy A06 5G is designed to offer consumers maximum value with its reliable performance and longevity. Galaxy A06 5G supports all network compatibility, 12 5G bands and features carrier aggregation for enhanced network connectivity and faster speeds across all telecom operators. Powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor, Galaxy A06 5G ensures powerful performance and makes multitasking, gaming, and streaming an effortless exercise. The smartphone comes with the RAM Plus feature, enabling consumers to get up to 12GB of RAM.

Galaxy A06 5G comes with a 50MP main rear camera for capturing sharp and detailed images and a 2MP depth camera for enhanced clarity, while the 8MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The smartphone also features a sleek and stylish design while ensuring a vivid visual experience with its expansive 6.7” HD+ display. Galaxy A06 5G features a 5000 mAh battery with best in segment 25W fast charging support.

Samsung is redefining reliability with Galaxy A06 5G, offering an impressive 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, a commitment that sets it apart in this segment. Built for durability, Galaxy A06 5G comes with an IP54 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes.

Galaxy A06 5G also comes with ‘Voice Focus’ feature, a ‘Make for India’ innovation that enhances call clarity in noisy environments, making conversations clearer and more effective. Galaxy A06 5G prioritizes security and privacy by incorporating Samsung’s defense-grade Knox Vault security that empowers users to manage their data securely, enhancing their overall experience.