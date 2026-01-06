Dream of Pottepalem people turns into reality

Nellore: The decades-old dream of Pottepalem people turned into a reality following the initiative taken by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Monday.

A festive atmosphere was witnessed in Pottepalem village in Nellore rural mandal with leaders irrespective of political parties JSP, BJP, Congress and Left participated in the land breaking ceremony for Pottepalem culvert-cum-bridge at Pottepalem village in Nellore rural mandal.

Leaders who participated in the event, lauded Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as a sincere worker who achieved number of developmental projects to his constituency by coordinating with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy lauded that achieving bridge cum culvert was only possible for 'Kotamreddy' as he put tireless efforts for this project since he was elected for as MLA for three times to Nellore Rural constituency in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi has recalled that she knew 'Kotamreddy' since her childhood days, as he used to be in public for whichever political party he worked for last three decades.

She pointed out that people of Pottepalem village has been facing serious problems for several years due to traffic disruption in rainy season.

MLC and TDP district president Beedha Ravichandra has said that his party feels proud for having a hard worker like 'Kotamreddy' as he achieved number of developmental works for Nellore rural constituency.

District Congress Committee(DCC) president Narapureddy Kirankumar Reddy has said that he felt happy though he belonged to the opposition Congress party as the issue was related to development of the district.

On this occasion, Narapareddy' appealed to the leaders of coalition government to extend their cooperation for installing the statue of former Chief Minister Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy as he achieved number of projects for Nllore district. On the occasion, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy along with other party leaders inaugurated CC roads in Pottepalem village.