Galaxy Surfactants becomes Water Positive company

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd today announced that it has achieved the status of being a water-positive company. Commemorating World Water Day, 2022, Galaxy Surfactants emerged as among the very few Indian companies and the second Indian Chemical company to be 1.4 times water positive.

The company in a regulatory filing at the BSE said, the certification was granted by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited, which carried out verification of Galaxy's Water Accounting Data for its operational plants at Tarapur, Taloja and Jhagadia and Corporate Office at Navi Mumbai in India.

According to the data, Galaxy Surfactants restored 4,15,261 (CuM) cubic metres of water back to the environment in comparison to its withdrawal of 2,97,513 CuM of water.

India is home to 18 per cent of the global population but only possesses 4 per cent of the global water resources. According to OECD, by 2050, the consumption of water by manufacturing industries will be 400 per cent of what it was in 2000. Galaxy Surfactants, with the principles of Water Stewardship, has directed its operations to ensure the usage of water, socially and culturally equitable, environmentally sustainable, and economically beneficial.

On this achievement, Mr K. Natarajan, Executive Director & COO of Galaxy Surfactants said, "Sustainability lies at the core of our business. Through water stewardship, we have always aimed to ensure that our business practices align with the needs of the community. Our goal is to not just remain Water Positive and Water Secure, but to bring in a greater positive change in the environment for the larger good of the society."

DNV adopted a risk-based approach and conducted the onsite and off-site evaluation of the qualitative and quantitative information and Water Debit and Credit data presented in Galaxy Surfactants' Water Report. Accordingly, Galaxy Surfactants obtained a water balance index of 1.40, a rare achievement by a Chemical company.

Galaxy Surfactants is one of the largest manufacturers of performance surfactants and Specialty Care Products in India.