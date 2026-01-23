DGP Alok Kumar inspects Shivamogga central jail

Alok Kumar IPS, the Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), Karnataka, carried out an extensive inspection of the Shivamogga District Central Jail to examine its infrastructure, security setup, and day-to-day operations.

Upon landing in Shivamogga by flight, the DGP received a welcome at the airport from Superintendent of Police Nikhil B, Central Jail Superintendent Dr. Ranganath P, and other senior representatives from both the district police and prison administration.

At the jail premises, Alok Kumar closely inspected the prisoners’ barracks and the high-security block currently under construction. According to sources, he evaluated the advancement of the new high-security facility and checked the accommodation standards and living conditions inside the existing barracks.

Later, the DGP proceeded to the Shivamogga District Police Office, where personnel presented him with a ceremonial guard of honour. He then chaired an in-depth coordination meeting attended by officials from legal services, jail superintendents, and senior police officers. Discussions centred on providing essential operational directives and exploring ways to reinforce prison governance, inmate handling procedures, and regional security

arrangements.