Ganglia Technologies Private Limited shortlisted for the prestigious Singapore India Hackathon 2023

Ganglia Technologies Pvt. Ltd an outcome of the research, innovation, and entrepreneurial emphasis of Kasturba Medical (KMC) and Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is among the 12 start-ups in India's start-up category and has been shortlisted as one of the 24 start-ups for the prestigious Singapore-India-Hackathon-2023.

The milestone has been achieved through the tireless efforts of the Chairman, Dr Jayaraj Mymbilly Balakrishnan, Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine, KMC, Manipal, MAHE, ably supported by the MD and CEO, Dr Dasharathraj K Shetty, Associate Professor, Department of Data Science and Computer Applications, MIT, Manipal, MAHE and with the invaluable support of Manipal-GoK-Bioincubator and Centre for Disaster Management, MAHE apart from continued support of Deemed to be University of MAHE, KMC, and MIT.

Ganglia Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a part of Manipal - Government of Karnataka Bioincubator, Technology Business Incubator, which is an initiative by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and the Government of Karnataka. It was set up to facilitate incubation of start-ups. This Incubation platform aims at upscaling innovations specializing in technology, propelling innovative ideas towards product commercialization.

Speaking at the auspicious moment, Commander (Dr) Anil Rana, Director, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), MAHE said, “Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is known for its commitment towards academic excellence. We have always fostered research, innovation, and entrepreneurship culture and strive towards excellence through our offerings & eco system. We are proud of this achievement and looking forward to participating in hackathon that will offer a unique opportunity through collaboration in education, science & technology, and exchange of thoughtful leadership”.

Working together on projects with diversely competent individuals fosters cross-country relationships and allows participants to benefit from one another's talents as well as learn about one another's cultures, values, and work ethics.

Dr Manesh Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Manipal-Government of Karnataka Bioincubator, said, “Being shortlisted among 24 startups for Singapore India Hackathon 2023 is a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent. Ganglia Technologies has created exclusive part-time job opportunities for MAHE students and other employment opportunities for the locality. By providing these opportunities, Ganglia Technologies actively contributes to the growth and development of talented individuals within the MAHE community.”

Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor – Health Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, said, “The bio incubation space allows startups, entrepreneurs, innovators, entrepreneurship ventures of researchers, faculty and students to explore world class facility with cutting edge access to expertise and infrastructure. This achievement has made us all proud of our efforts into handholding and addressing the challenges of entrepreneurs to create technology-based enterprise to successfully commercializing business model”.

The company received grants under the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme. The Singapore-India Hackathon is an incredible platform that fosters collaboration and showcases ground-breaking ideas. Ganglia Technologies is very appreciative of this chance to network with sector experts, potential investors, and other budding start-ups. The business is excited to use this platform to make significant contributions to the burgeoning start-up ecosystem and create worthwhile connections.