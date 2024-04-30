RSS 'conspiracy' to abolish quota, alleges Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP wants "more than 400 seats" so that they can amend the Constitution and fulfil the decades-long "conspiracy" of the RSS to abolish reservation.



The main Opposition party said this is the first time that a political party's goal is not only to win an election but also to secure more than 400 seats. The Congress and the BJP have been sparring over the issue.

While addressing the election rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rebutting the Congress charge and saying even if "Babasaheb Ambedkar comes, the Constitution cannot be changed". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday shared media reports on RSS-BJP leaders' remarks in the last few years on "ending reservation" and alleged that they have been trying to do away with the quota in education and jobs for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).