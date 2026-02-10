GARC report endorses Aadarsh Pariksha Kendras as model infrastructure for secure government examinations

New Delhi: The Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC) has given a major boost to the concept of standardized, technology-driven examination centres by recognising Aadarsh Pariksha Kendras (APKs) as a preferred infrastructure model for conducting secure and transparent government examinations.

In its latest report on strengthening public administration and improving the functioning of state machinery, GARC has strongly emphasised the need for time-bound recruitment, enhanced examination integrity and modernisation of the examination ecosystem. The Commission has called for structural reforms to ensure transparency, efficiency and accountability in the conduct of large-scale public examinations.

A key recommendation of the report is the gradual transition towards computer-based tests and OMR-based examinations through credible third-party infrastructure providers. It highlights the need for uniform standards for examination centres, stronger monitoring mechanisms and technology-enabled transparency to ensure fairness and credibility in recruitment examinations.

According to the report, such reforms are essential to reduce delays in recruitment processes, which often affect both candidates and government departments. It stresses that dependable examination infrastructure is fundamental to building trust in public recruitment systems.

Significantly, the Commission has recommended that the Gujarat government collaborate with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to utilise the facilities of the upcoming Aadarsh Pariksha Kendras in the state. Introduced by SSC, APKs represent a major shift from temporary, venue-based examination arrangements to purpose-built, permanent and standardised examination hubs.

Developed and implemented by Innovatiview India Limited (IIL), Aadarsh Pariksha Kendras are designed on the principles of integrity, transparency, operational efficiency and candidate convenience. These centres are equipped with advanced security and monitoring features, including AI-enabled CCTV surveillance with zero blind spots, biometric verification zones, controlled access systems and centrally monitored command-and-control rooms.

The centres also include secured printing and material handling zones and are capable of hosting both computer-based and pen-and-paper examinations. Uniform candidate facilities such as air-conditioned halls, spacious workstations, cafeterias and waiting areas ensure a stress-free and organised examination environment.

The APK framework directly addresses many systemic challenges flagged by the GARC report, including inconsistent centre capabilities, inadequate capacity, fragmented supervision and over-reliance on temporary venues. By providing dedicated infrastructure under institutional control, APKs enable examination authorities to maintain uniform security protocols and operational standards.