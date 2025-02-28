Garuda Aerospace deploys drones

Hyderabad: Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone company, has deployed its consumer drone, Droni, to support the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the ongoing rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. Eight workers were trapped on Saturday, February 22, during repair work to address a water leak within the tunnel.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder, Garuda Aerospace, said: “Our drones are designed to provide critical data in challenging environments, and we are committed to supporting the NDRF in their efforts to rescue the trapped workers. The current situation demands the best technology available, and we are proud to contribute to the operation. This is not the first time we have worked with the NDRF. Our drones have consistently proven their capabilities in disaster response operations.”