Germany's GIZ, FSME join hands to train youth in AP

Hyderabad: IN a significant development which would benefit unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh, the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of India (FSME India) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany's GIZ to provide skill development training to 5,000 unemployed youth and students.

Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a federal enterprise commissioned by Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ), the Government of Germany, has over 50 years of experience in initiatives related to economic development, employment promotion, energy and the environment. The German organisation initiated skill development programme in India under Indo-German Programme for Vocational Education & Training (IGVET) and trained over 1,200 people across India under Phase 1. It will train 5,000 people in Andhra Pradesh in association with FSME India. The MoU was signed by Dr Rodney Reviere, Head of Project, IGVET, on behalf of GIZ while APK Reddy, national president, FSME India, signed the MoU on behalf of FSME India. Under the agreement, GIZ among other things will provide technical support in organising the training, awareness sessions for the apprenticeship training, dual training system as well as 'training for greening' for the project period.

"Under Phase II of IGVET, we have set a target to provide training to around 12,000 people including 5,000 in Andhra Pradesh. We will take up the programme in association with FSME India and other stakeholders. We joined hands with FSME India as it's a progressive industry body and has helped the MSME sector in Andhra Pradesh. APK Reddy has widespread contacts in MSME sector," said KVL Narasimham, Senior Advisor, IGVET.

He further said that a roadmap for this initiative would soon be finalised in consultation with all the stakeholders. "We intend to train 5,000 people in Andhra Pradesh in the next two to three years," he said.

FSME India's APK Reddy said as an apex body of MSME associations, FSME India embarked on a mission to impart employable skills to unemployed youth and develop entrepreneurial skills in Andhra Pradesh. "We are keen on taking forward the vision of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to generate jobs for youth and create new entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative is part of that vision. I extend my sincere thanks to GIZ for choosing FSME India to implement its programme in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He said FSME India signed MoUs with previous AP government to develop MSME industrial parks at Amancherla (100 acres) in Nellore district and at Routhsuramala (200 acres) in Chittoor district. "FSME India is waiting for the nod from the present government to develop these world-class MSME parks," he said.

Manda Raja Mahender Reddy, president, Confederation of All India Small and Medium Pesticides Manufacturers' Association (CAPMA), and B Santhosh Babu, former Executive Director, APSFC, were present at the MoU signing ceremony.