GHR Infra to deliver smart, sustainable homes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based real estate developer GHR Infra announces the launch of another premium smart and sustainable residential commune GHR Callisto, located in the emerging commercial and residential hub of Tellapur. The project is designed to meet the highest residential standards to meet the expectation of modern and new-age home aspirants.

The property features four high-rise towers, 11 wings and 1190 smart homes on 8.3 acres plot comprising 2, 3, & 4 BHK apartments. This project is approved by RERA and getting will be ready for possession from December 2025 onwards. The project management and BIM services for GHR Callisto are provided by TATA Projects. BIM Technology (Building Information Modelling) enables the creation of 3D models of actual designs. This leads to improved operational accuracy across all fronts while significantly minimising the chances of errors.

The new project introduces new innovative configurations with a compact, yet smartly designed 2, 3, and 4 BHK which has prices starting from Rs 56 lakh onwards. It is a pre-certified Gold-rated project by IGBC and ensures best of its class amenities such as fast-charging EV stations, reflexology path, three swimming pools, multipurpose party hall and others.

Karteesh Reddy Madgula, CEO of GHR Infra, said: "As a modern urban sanctuary, GHR Callisto is uniquely designed to put health and happiness at the forefront by providing the latest in smart-home technology and stylish amenities. We are committed to offering an upraised lifestyle for Hyderabad's growing population and contributing to making Hyderabad one of the delightful places to live."

V Shyam Sunder Reddy, Managing Partner, GHR Infra, said: "GHR Callisto represents a truly unique concept and the ticket size is efficient and customer-centric."