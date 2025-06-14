Live
GinSin wins gold medals at World Gin Awards
GinSin London Dry Gin won accolades at the World Gin Awards 2025, striking gold for the title of Best Indian Gin-- ‘India Country Winner’ and also a gold in the Signature ‘London dry gin’ category. This victory was achieved in Norwich, UK, an event considered the world’s biggest spirits competition.
“GinSin’s win is a testament to the superior quality and craftsmanship of Indian gins, highlighting the growing popularity of Indian-made spirits on the global stage” says Dr Mohan Krishna Balivada, founder of Cheers group and World’s first alco-bev marketing Doctorate.
World Gin Day takes place on the second Saturday in June each year, celebrating the versatility and enjoyment of gin. This annual event moves dates each year, this year falls on June 14th, making it a perfect weekend occasion to raise a glass and savour most award-winning GinSin London dry gin, the company said.
Cheers group, India’s Luxury spirits conglomerate with over 120 globally acclaimed brands garnered excess of 250 International awards, is valued at around Rs 900 crore by the strategic international capital funds, that are vying to pickup stake in this award-winning Kadamba Indian Single-malt whisky producer.