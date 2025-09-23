GK Energy IPO Closes Today: Last Chance to Apply | Price, Listing & Details

The GK Energy IPO closes today, September 23. Investors who want to buy shares should apply now. The IPO is worth ₹400 crore.

About the Company: GK Energy started in 2008. It makes solar water pumps for farmers. The company handles everything from planning to installation and maintenance.

IPO Details: The IPO price is ₹153 per share. Retail investors can buy a minimum of 98 shares (about ₹14,994). The IPO has been very popular, with strong demand.

Listing: Shares will likely list at around ₹173 on September 26 on NSE and BSE.

Use of Money: Most of the money will be used for working capital, and the rest for general company purposes.