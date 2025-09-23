  • Menu
GK Energy IPO Closes Today: Last Chance to Apply | Price, Listing & Details

The GK Energy IPO closes on September 23. Learn about IPO price, listing date, subscription status, and how the company plans to use the funds. Apply today to invest in solar water pumps for farmers.

The GK Energy IPO closes today, September 23. Investors who want to buy shares should apply now. The IPO is worth ₹400 crore.

About the Company: GK Energy started in 2008. It makes solar water pumps for farmers. The company handles everything from planning to installation and maintenance.

IPO Details: The IPO price is ₹153 per share. Retail investors can buy a minimum of 98 shares (about ₹14,994). The IPO has been very popular, with strong demand.

Listing: Shares will likely list at around ₹173 on September 26 on NSE and BSE.

Use of Money: Most of the money will be used for working capital, and the rest for general company purposes.

