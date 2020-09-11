Global enterprise server market logs $24 billion in Q2: IDC

New Delhi: The global enterprise server market grew 19.8 per cent in the second quarter (year over year) to reach $24 billion on robust demand, according to a new report.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker the worldwide server shipments grew 18.4 per cent to nearly 3.2 million units in the June quarter.

HPE/New H3C Group finished the quarter with market share of 14.9 per cent while Dell Technologies captured a 13.9 per cent share of worldwide revenues.

"We certainly see areas of reduced spending, but this was offset by investments made by large cloud builders and enterprises targeting solutions that support shifting infrastructure needs caused by the global pandemic," said Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC.

Investments in Asia/Pacific were also particularly strong, growing 31 per cent year over year.

Inspur/Inspur Power Systems took third place with 10.5 per cent share.

Lenovo and IBM tied for fourth spot with 6.1 per cent and 6 per cent share, respectively.

In terms of server class, volume server revenue was up 22.1 per cent to $18.7 billion, while midrange server revenue declined 0.4 per cent to about $3.3 billion and high-end systems grew by 44.1 per cent to $1.9 billion.

The ODM Direct group of vendors accounted for 28.8 per cent of total server revenue at $6.9 billion with year-over-year growth of 63.4 per cent and delivered 34.4 per cent of all units shipped during the quarter, the IDC said.