GMR achieves global acclaim for digital innovation

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. achieved global acclaim for its groundbreaking Digital innovations, clinching top honors at the prestigious ‘Airport Excellence Awards’ during the ‘Saudi Airport Exhibition 2024’. The awards were announced on 12th November 2024 at a grand ceremony at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among many new innovative solutions developed and deployed by GHIAL, The Digital Twin emerged the WINNER in Innovation & Technology and Facility Management categories and The Smart Trolley emerged as RUNNER-UP in the Airport Revenue Management category. These awards have been bestowed upon GHIAL for its game changing innovations in enhancing the passenger experience and achieving excellence in airport operations. In the Second Edition of the Airport Excellence Awards, GHIAL was honored for its pioneering innovations in three categories: Innovation & Technology, Facility Management and Airport Revenue Management.

Speaking about this achievement, Mr SGK Kishore ED - South & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports said “These prestigious awards underscore GHIAL's pioneering efforts in redefining aviation through cutting-edge technology. As a leader in digital innovation, GHIAL’s accolades validate its commitment to setting new standards in customer experience and sustainability. These recognitions not only reinforce GHIAL's established reputation globally but also strengthen its position in new markets, showcasing its capabilities as a forward-thinking airport developer adept at implementing agile, efficient solutions to meet the needs of diverse locations.”

The Digital Twin at RGIA, pioneered by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), is India's first virtual replica of a physical airport, synchronized in real-time. This advanced model integrates data from CCTV, sensors, and IoT devices to create a comprehensive, data-driven view of the airport’s entire ecosystem, from terminals to passenger flow and resource management.

The Smart Shopping Trolley is an innovative solution that RGIA has introduced to enhance passenger experience. By integrating advanced technology, these trolleys feature interactive maps and real-time flight information, helping passengers navigate the airport effortlessly and reducing stress. They also incorporate digital displays for targeted advertising, delivering personalized promotions based on passenger preferences, which boosts brand engagement and revenue for both airports and retailers. By addressing challenges like wayfinding and customer satisfaction, Smart Shopping Trolleys represent a significant step in the aviation industry's digital transformation, creating a more enjoyable and memorable journey for travelers.

GHIAL has emerged as a forerunner in aviation innovation by prioritizing the advancement of airport operations, enriching passenger experiences, and advocating sustainability through state-of-the-art solutions. This achievement is a result of a comprehensive strategy that leverages advanced digital technologies, fosters unique partnerships, and cultivates a culture of creativity and collaboration.