GMR getting PPE kits made at Kakinada SEZ

Hyderabad: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, GMR Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a part of infrastructure group GMR, is getting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits made at the SEZ following a request from the Andhra Pradesh government.

Medical fraternity require PPE kits while treating COVID-19 patients. With growing incidence of coronavirus infections, the AP government decided to procure PPE kits locally and approached the management of GMR Kakinada SEZ for the same.

"Acting swiftly to this request from the authorities, GMR Kakinada SEZ got in touch with Pals Plush India Pvt Ltd, the manufacturers of soft toys and accessories, which has operations in the KSEZ.

On special request from GMR KSEZ, Pals Plush, which has the requisite technology, skills and manpower to produce PPE kits, rose to the occasion and dedicated its entire production capability for manufacturing high quality kits including coverall and face shield," GMR KSEZ said in a statement.

The production of PPE kits began on April 1 and kits are being supplied to doctors and paramedical staff in AP. Pals Plush plans to produce 2,000 to 5000 PPE kits per day from its Kakinada SEZ's factory.

Ajay Sinha, promoter of Pals Plush India, said: "We are inspired by the benevolence of GMR Group Chairman GM Rao and Business Chairman BVN Rao who have served the nation through infrastructure and CSR activities of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation.

We are fortunate to have got this opportunity through GMR to serve the nation in this crisis".